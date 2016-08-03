版本:
BRIEF-Graham Holdings Q2 EPS $7.97 from cont ops excluding items

Aug 3 Graham Holdings Co :

* Q2 earnings per share $10.76 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue fell 8 percent to $628.9 million

* Graham holdings company reports second quarter earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $7.97 from continuing operations excluding items Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

