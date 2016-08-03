版本:
BRIEF-Potnetwork Holdings secures $2 mln line of credit

Aug 3 Potnetwork Holdings Inc :

* Potnetwork Holdings Inc secures 2 million dollar line of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

