BRIEF-Cipher pharmaceuticals sees Q2 total revenue of about $11.7 mln

* Cipher pharmaceuticals announces preliminary q2 2016 results highlighted by 30+% revenue growth and $3.0+million cash from operations

* Sees net loss of about $3.4 million, or $0.13 per basic share for q2

* Q2 revenue view $11.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 total revenue of approximately $11.7 million, an increase of more than 30% from $8.8 million in q2 2015