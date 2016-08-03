版本:
BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q2 loss per share $0.25

Aug 3 Hydrogenics Corp

* Hydrogenics reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue $9.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $11.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.25

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hydrogenics secured $16.2 million of new orders during quarter, resulting in a contract backlog of $102.9 million as of June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

