BRIEF-CCOM Group Q2 earnings per share $0.10

Aug 3 Ccom Group Inc :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.10

* Ccom Group Inc reports 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales rose 5.9 percent to $23.64 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

