BRIEF-York Water Q2 earnings per share $0.23

Aug 3 York Water Co :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* York water company reports 2nd quarter and six months earnings

* Qtrly operating revenues $11,.8 million versus $11.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

