BRIEF-BAT has "lot more certainty" on Reynolds cost savings
* CFO says he has a "lot, lot more certainty" on the $400 million cost savings in reynolds american takeover
Aug 3 Concordia International Corp :
* Concordia International Corp. Confirms that strategic review is ongoing and provides update on its business
* Confirmed that its review of strategic alternatives is ongoing and provided an update on its business
* Concordia has no liquidity or debt issues
* There was one formulary change affecting two products in its North America portfolio
* CVS did not reimburse for nilandron at all in past three years and has reimbursed dutoprol twice in 2016
* CVS Health confirmed that nilandron and dutoprol will be removed from CVS Health's formulary
* Removal of treatments from cvs health's formulary is immaterial to business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Financial technology vendor Misys is launching software to enable banks to provide peer-to-peer lending to their customers as competition from young companies in the sector heats up.
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.