BRIEF-Concordia International confirms strategic review is ongoing

Aug 3 Concordia International Corp :

* Concordia International Corp. Confirms that strategic review is ongoing and provides update on its business

* Confirmed that its review of strategic alternatives is ongoing and provided an update on its business

* Concordia has no liquidity or debt issues

* There was one formulary change affecting two products in its North America portfolio

* CVS did not reimburse for nilandron at all in past three years and has reimbursed dutoprol twice in 2016

* CVS Health confirmed that nilandron and dutoprol will be removed from CVS Health's formulary

* Removal of treatments from cvs health's formulary is immaterial to business