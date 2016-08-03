版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-PG&E appoints Kevin Dasso as vice president, electric asset management

Aug 3 Pg&E Corp :

* PG&E appoints Kevin J. Dasso as vice president, electric asset management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

