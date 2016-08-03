版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 3日 星期三 23:08 BJT

BRIEF-Giyani Gold names Dan Crandall as CFO

Aug 3 Giyani Gold Corp:

* Giyani Gold appoints new officers and directors including energy storage specialist John Petersen to the board of directors and grants stock options

* Giyani has appointed Dan Crandall as chief financial officer with immediate effective

* Crandall will replace Duane Parnham who was acting CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

