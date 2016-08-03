版本:
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Premier Gold Mines - entered into a letter agreement with Orion Mine Finance

Aug 3 Premier Gold Mines

* Premier Gold Mines announces financing arrangement with Orion Mine Finance for the purchase of the Mercedes Mine

* Entered into a letter agreement with Orion Mine Finance to fully-fund cash component of Mercedes Mine acquisition Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

