公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-American Water Works to acquire Shorelands Water Co

Aug 3 American Water Works Company Inc

* American water to purchase shorelands water company

* Financial and other terms of sale were not disclosed

* Agreement is subject to review and approval of new jersey board of public utilities

* Agreement is subject to review and approval of new jersey board of public utilities Source text for Eikon:

