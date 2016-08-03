BRIEF-Legg Mason priced $500 mln of Junior Subordinated notes due 2056 at a price equal to 100 pct of par

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason Inc announces pricing of junior subordinated notes offering
* Legg Mason Inc says priced its underwritten public offering of $500 million of junior subordinated notes due 2056 at a price equal to 100% of par
* Says junior subordinated notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.45% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.