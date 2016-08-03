版本:
BRIEF-Legg Mason priced $500 mln of Junior Subordinated notes due 2056 at a price equal to 100 pct of par

Aug 3 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason Inc announces pricing of junior subordinated notes offering

* Legg Mason Inc says priced its underwritten public offering of $500 million of junior subordinated notes due 2056 at a price equal to 100% of par

* Says junior subordinated notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.45% per year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

