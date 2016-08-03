BRIEF-Planet Payment Qtrly EPS $0.02

Aug 3 Planet Payment Inc

* Planet payment announces second quarter 2016 results

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.15 to $0.17

* Q2 revenue $13.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $13.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $57 million to $59.2 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.02

* On august 2, board of directors reinstated company's share repurchase program and expanded authorization by an incremental $4.0 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.16, revenue view $58.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Planet payment reaffirms its revenue, net income, adjusted ebitda and fully diluted earnings per share guidance for full year 2016

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S