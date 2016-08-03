版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-CPS Technologies Qtrly EPS $0.02

Aug 3 Cps Technologies Corp

* Q2 revenue $3.9 million

* Cps technologies corporation announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐