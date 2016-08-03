BRIEF-Insight Enterprises Q2 adj EPS $0.97

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Insight Enterprises Inc
* Insight enterprises, inc. Reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.96
* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $2.33 to $2.43
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.97
* Q2 sales rose 2 percent to $1.46 billion
* Says maintaining its outlook that net sales in 2016 are expected to grow in low single digit range year over year
* Sees capital expenditures of $10 to $15 million for full year
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.26, revenue view $5.49 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says increasing its gaap diluted earnings per share outlook for full year 2016 to a range of $2.33 to $2.43
* Says adjusted diluted earnings per share for full year 2016 is expected to be between $2.37 and $2.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.