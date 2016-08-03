BRIEF-Gulfport Energy sees 2016 total Capital Expenditures to be $475-$550 mln

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Gulfport Energy Corp
* Gulfport Energy Corporation reports second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 loss per share $2.71
* Qtrly net production averaged 664.7 MMcfe per day
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 total capital expenditures to be $475 to $550 million
* Expect to drill an incremental 17 to 18 net wells and turn-to-sales an additional 10 to 11 net wells on its operated Utica acreage during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.