BRIEF-Square announces Q2 2016 results

Aug 3 Square Inc

* Square announces second quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly gross payment volume was $12.5 billion, up 42% year over year

* On a GAAP basis, net loss per share, basic and diluted, was $0.08 for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly starbucks transaction revenue was $33 million versus $34 million

* In the second quarter, extended almost 34,000 business loans totaling $189 million, which is an increase of 123% year over year

* For 2016, total net revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.11, revenue view $405.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raising full year 2016 guidance for both adjusted revenue and adjusted ebitda

* For Q3, expect total net revenue to be in range of $410 million to $420 million; adjusted revenue to be in range of $167 million to $171 million

* Qtrly total net revenue was $439 million, up 41% year over year; adjusted revenue was $171 million, up 54% year over year

* FY total net revenue growth will be impacted by continued decline in starbucks transaction revenue

* Q3 revenue view $415.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S