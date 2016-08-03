BRIEF-Western Union reports second quarter results

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Western Union Co
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.60 to $1.70
* Q2 revenue $1.4 billion
* Western union reports second quarter results
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Affirmed its full year 2016 outlooks for constant currency revenue growth, operating profit margin, and operating cash flow
* Sees 2016 operating margin of approximately 20%
* 2016 GAAP revenue outlook was decreased slightly to reflect changes in several key foreign currencies against U.S. Dollar
* Sees 2016 cash flow from operating activities of approximately $1 billion
* Sees 2016 low to mid-single digit constant currency revenue increase
* Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C) revenues declined 1% in quarter, or increased 2% on a constant currency basis, on transaction growth of 3%
* Consumer-To-Business (C2B) revenues declined 2% in quarter, or increased 12% on a constant currency basis
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $5.46 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 GAAP revenue change approximately 400 basis points lower than constant currency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.