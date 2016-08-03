BRIEF-Sandstorm Gold announces Q2 results

Aug 3 Sandstorm Gold Ltd

* Sandstorm Gold announces 2016 second quarter results

* Gold streams and royalties, attributable gold equivalent production for 2016 is forecasted to be between 43,000 - 50,000 ounces

* Sandstorm gold ltd says ompany is forecasting attributable gold equivalent production of approximately 65,000 ounces per annum by 2020

* Qtrly attributable gold equivalent ounces sold of 12,517 ounces (Q2 2015 - 12,901 ounces)