BRIEF-Genpact reports results for the second quarter of 2016

Aug 3 Genpact Ltd

* Genpact reports results for the second quarter of 2016

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 revenue $631 million versus I/B/E/S view $642.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion

* Sees 2016 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.40 to $1.42

* Sees global client revenue growth to be in range of 8% to 9%, or 10% to 11% on a constant currency basis for 2016

* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.42, revenue view $2.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S