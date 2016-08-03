版本:
BRIEF-Xoma reports Q2 2016 achievements and financial results

Aug 3 Xoma Corp

* Q2 revenue view $903,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Xoma reports second quarter 2016 achievements and financial results

* Q2 revenue $400,000 versus $2.5 million

* Xoma Corp says expects its available capital will be sufficient to fund operations through at least Q1 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

