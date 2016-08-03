BRIEF-Xoma reports Q2 2016 achievements and financial results

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Xoma Corp
* Q2 revenue view $903,000 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Xoma reports second quarter 2016 achievements and financial results
* Q2 revenue $400,000 versus $2.5 million
* Xoma Corp says expects its available capital will be sufficient to fund operations through at least Q1 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.