BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 3 Flexion Therapeutics

* Reports Second Quarter 2016 financial results

* Reported a net loss of $14.2 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $12.4 million for Q2 of 2015

* Following positive guidance from U.S. FDA planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission on track for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: