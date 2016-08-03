版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Flexion Therapeutics reports Q2 2016 financial results

Aug 3 Flexion Therapeutics

* Reports Second Quarter 2016 financial results

* Reported a net loss of $14.2 million for Q2 of 2016, compared to a net loss of $12.4 million for Q2 of 2015

* Following positive guidance from U.S. FDA planned New Drug Application (NDA) submission on track for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐