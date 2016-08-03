版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-EPR Properties Q2 non-gaap FFO per share $1.13

Aug 3 Epr Properties

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $118 million

* Epr properties reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 non-gaap FFO per share $1.13

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted FFO per share $4.72 to $4.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

