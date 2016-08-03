版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Craft Brew Alliance Q2 earnings per share $0.12

Aug 3 Craft Brew Alliance Inc

* Craft brew alliance reports largest net sales, shipments, and depletions in company history

* Q2 sales $62.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Craft brew alliance inc says reconfirming previously issued guidance regarding anticipated full year 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐