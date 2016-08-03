版本:
BRIEF-Sangamo Bio sees FY 2016 revenue $12 million to $17 million

Aug 3 Sangamo Biosciences Inc

* Sangamo biosciences reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue view $5.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $12 million to $17 million

* Q2 revenue $3.7 million versus $8.4 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.38

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sangamo expects that operating expenses will be in range of $85 million to $95 million for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

