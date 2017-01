BRIEF-Hubspot Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

Aug 3 Hubspot Inc

* Hubspot reports q2 2016 results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.32

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $67.2 million to $68.2 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q2 revenue $65 million versus i/b/e/s view $61.7 million

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.12 to $0.14

* Says 2016 total revenue is expected to be in range of $263 million to $265 million.

* Says 2016 non-gaap net loss per common share is expected to be in range of $0.55 to $0.51 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: