UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Twenty-first Century Fox Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* 21St century fox reports full year income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders of $2.76 billion and total segment operating income before depreciation and amortization of $6.60 billion on total revenue of $27.33 billion
* Q4 revenue $6.65 billion versus i/b/e/s view $6.68 billion
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.45 excluding items
* Q4 cable network programming segment oibda $1,214 million versus $1,218 million last year
* First century fox - $0.06 increase to annualized dividend resulting in a prospective annual dividend of $0.36 per share
* First century fox inc - quarterly total segment oibda of $1.45 billion declined by $93 million from $1.54 billion reported in prior year quarter
* Q4 television segment oibda $144 million versus $113 million last year
* First century fox inc - incremental $3 billion buyback authorization
* Q4 filmed entertainment segment oibda $164 million versus $269 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.