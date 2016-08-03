BRIEF-Jack in the Box Inc. Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.07

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Jack In The Box Inc
* Jack in the Box Inc reports third quarter fy 2016 earnings; updates guidance for fy 2016; declares quarterly cash dividend
* Q3 earnings per share $0.93 from continuing operations
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.07 from continuing operations excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Jack in the Box sees 2016 impairment and other charges as a percentage of revenue of approximately 80 basis points, excluding restructuring charges
* Jack in the Box sees fiscal year 2016 capital expenditures of $100 million to $110 million.
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Store sales increase of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent at Jack in Box company restaurants
* Store sales increase of approximately 1.0 to 2.0 percent at qdoba company restaurants
* Store sales of approximately flat to up 0.5 percent at Jack in Box company restaurants
* Store sales increase of approximately 1.5 to 2.0 percent at qdoba company restaurants.
* Jack in the Box Inc sees operating earnings per share ranging from $3.65 to $3.75 in fiscal 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.