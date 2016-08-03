版本:
BRIEF-Masimo Corp reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Aug 3 Masimo Corp

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $689 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Masimo reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q2 revenue $172.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $166 million

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $2.01

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.83, revenue view $678.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

