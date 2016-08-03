版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四

BRIEF-Bluebird bio reports qtrly loss per share of $1.59

Aug 3 Bluebird Bio Inc

* Bluebird bio reports second quarter 2016 financial results and recent operational progress

* Qtrly loss per share $1.59

* Q2 earnings per share view $-1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

