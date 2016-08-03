版本:
BRIEF-RealPage Q2 earnings per share $0.03

Aug 4 RealPage Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 24 percent to $142.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.71 to $0.74

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $567 million to $573 million

* Realpage reports second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Sees Q3 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18 to $0.19

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $146 million to $148 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19, revenue view $148.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.72, revenue view $569.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

