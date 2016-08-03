BRIEF-Spirit Realty Capital Q2 FFO per share $0.24

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Spirit Realty Capital Inc
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.22
* Q2 revenue rose 2.3 percent to $171.7 million
* Spirit Realty Capital announces second quarter 2016 financial and operating results
* Q2 FFO per share $0.24
* Spirit Realty Capital says company is adjusting its 2016 affo guidance range from $0.88 to $0.91 to $0.87 to $0.89 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.