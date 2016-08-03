BRIEF-Rice Midstream Partners reports Q2 net income of $0.38/limited parter unit

Aug 3 Rice Midstream Partners Lp says-
* Rice Midstream Partners reports second quarter 2016
financial and operating results and provides 2016 capital budget
and guidance update
* Decreased 2016 capital budget to $140 million due to
increased compression savings
* Reported qtrly net income of $0.38 per limited partner
unit
* Qtrly average throughput of 934 mdth/d, a 43 pct increase
over prior year quarter
* Increased 2016 guidance to reflect increased expected 2016
throughput and water services activity
* Qtrly adjusted ebitda of $37.8 million, a 127 pct increase
over prior year quarter
* Sees 2016 total RMP capital budget $140 million
