BRIEF-Rice Energy posts Q2 shr loss $1.07, 43 pct rise in net avg. production

Aug 3 Rice Energy Inc

* Rice energy reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results and provides 2016 capital budget and guidance update

* Q2 net production averaged 758 mmcfe/d, a 43% increase; qtrly total operating revenue $156 million versus $112.9 million

* Sees 2016 total net production 720 mmcfe/d to 740 mmcfe/d

* Qtrly loss per share-diluted $1.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

