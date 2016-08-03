版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:16 BJT

BRIEF-Veracyte sees 2016 revenue $59 million to $63 million

Aug 3 Veracyte Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.40

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $59 million to $63 million

* Veracyte announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $14.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $14.8 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.29, revenue view $61.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐