BRIEF-Medifast raises FY adjusted earnings from cont ops forecast

UPDATE 1-Facebook moves to head off tougher regulation in Germany
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
Aug 3 Medifast Inc
* Medifast, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.63 from continuing operations
* Sees q3 2016 revenue about $64 million to $67 million
* Q2 revenue $71.1 million
* Sees q3 2016 earnings per share $0.43 to $0.46 from continuing operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.29 from continuing operations
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $275 million to $282 million
* Says company reiterated its fy guidance for revenue from continuing operations
* Says is raising its fy guidance for adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations to $1.79 to $1.84
* Fy 2016 earnings per diluted share from continuing operations is now expected to be in range of $1.38 to $1.43
* Says company expects q3 2016 revenue from continuing operations to be in range of approximately $64.0 million to $67.0 million
* Says fy earnings per diluted share from continuing operations is now expected to be in range of $1.38 to $1.43 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* COO Sandberg says Facebook takes responsibility -Bild (Adds comments from Facebook COO Sandberg)
* Mercedes overtakes Audi to become top premium seller (Adds ACEA quote)
TEL AVIV, Jan 17 The partners involved in Israel's giant Leviathan natural gas field said on Tuesday they have entered talks to supply 14.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas over 17 years to Edeltech, an Israeli private power provider.