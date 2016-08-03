版本:
BRIEF-Exar Corp sees Q2 non-gaap eps $0.07 to $0.09

Aug 3 Exar Corp

* Exar corporation announces fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $27.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $26.6 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.08

* Sees Q2 net sales flat to up 3% sequentially

* Sees Q2 gaap eps $0.00 to $0.02; non-gaap eps $0.07 to $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $27.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 gaap eps $0.00 to $0.02; q2 non-gaap eps $0.07 to $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

