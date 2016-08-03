BRIEF-Godaddy sees Q3 revenue $468 million to $471 million

Aug 3 Godaddy Inc

* Sees Q3 2016 revenue $468 million to $471 million

* Godaddy reports continued growth in second quarter 2016

* Q2 revenue $456.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $450.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.11

* Sees 2016 revenue range of $1,840 - $1,847 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $1.84 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly total bookings of $538.6 million, up 13.2% year over year, or approximately 14.4% on a constant currency basis

* Qtrly average revenue per user (arpu) of $125, up 6.2% year over year

* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda range of $410 - $416 million.

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04, revenue view $469.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: