BRIEF-Habit Restaurants Q2 EPS $0.07

Aug 3 Habit Restaurants Inc :

* The Habit Restaurants Inc. announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 revenue $71.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $284 million to $286 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.07

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly company-operated comparable restaurant sales increased 4.0% as compared to q2 of 2015

* Sees 2016 company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth between 2.0% to 2.5%

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of $36.0 million to $38.0 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $287.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 company-operated comparable restaurant sales growth between 2.0% to 2.5%