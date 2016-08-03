版本:
BRIEF-Benefitfocus reports Q2 loss per share $0.37

Aug 3 Benefitfocus Inc :

* Benefitfocus announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.37

* Sees FY 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.91 to $0.98

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $233 million to $236 million

* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.22

* Q2 revenue $57.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $56.4 million

* Sees q3 2016 non-gaap loss per share $0.32 to $0.34

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $57 million to $58 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.27, revenue view $58.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-1.05, revenue view $235.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

