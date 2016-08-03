版本:
BRIEF-Commercial Vehicle reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

Aug 3 Commercial Vehicle Group Inc

* Commercial vehicle group announces second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 revenue fell 18.1 percent to $178.3 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Says FY North American class 5-7 production is expected to be stable year-over-year

* Says estimates that 2016 north american class 8 truck production will be in range of 215,000 - 235,000 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

