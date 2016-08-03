版本:
BRIEF-Fox Factory Holding sees Q3 sales $106 mln to $112 mln

Aug 3 Fox Factory Holding Corp

* Fox factory holding corp. Announces second quarter 2016 financial results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.32

* Sees Q3 2016 sales $106 million to $112 million

* Sees FY 2016 sales $387 million to $402 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q3 2016 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 to $0.41

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 sales $102.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $98.5 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $390.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Gaap adjusted earnings per diluted share in range of $1.10 to $1.19

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $110.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

