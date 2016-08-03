版本:
BRIEF-Combimatrix Reports Q2 loss per share $0.89

Aug 3 Combimatrix Corp

* Q2 revenue rose 22 percent to $3.1 million

* Combimatrix corporation reports second quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q2 loss per share $0.89 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

