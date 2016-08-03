BRIEF-Extreme Networks sees Q1 adjusted earnings $0.04-$0.09 per share

Aug 3 Extreme Networks Inc

* Q4 revenue $140 million versus i/b/e/s view $142.1 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $121 million to $131 million

* Extreme networks reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 gaap loss per share $0.02

* On an annual basis for fiscal year 2017 targeting revenue growth of 2% to 4%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $125.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* For q1 2017, company is targeting gaap revenue in a range of $120.6 million to $130.6 million

* Sees Q1 GAAP earnings between loss of $0.01 to $0.06 per share; sees Q1 non-gaap earnings $0.04 to $0.09 per share