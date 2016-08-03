版本:
BRIEF-Vitae Pharma Q2 loss per share $0.36

Aug 3 Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Vitae pharmaceuticals reports second quarter 2016 operating and financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

