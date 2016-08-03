版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:04 BJT

BRIEF-Synacor Q2 loss per share $0.09

Aug 3 Synacor Inc

* Q2 revenue rose 23 percent to $30.5 million

* Sees q3 2016 revenue $29 million to $31 million

* Synacor delivers 23% revenue growth, advances on path to '3/30/300'

* Q2 loss per share $0.09

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $130 million to $135 million

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $-0.34, revenue view $132.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says q2 2016 revenue of $30.5 mln, a 23% year-over-year increase

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.13, revenue view $32.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐