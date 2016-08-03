版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:57 BJT

BRIEF-WPX Energy raises estimate for net resource potential in delaware to 2.4 bln boe

Aug 4 Wpx Energy Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.68

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total company production volumes were 85.2 Mboe per day in Q2

* Wpx is tightening range for its expected commodity price differentials in 2016

* Raises estimate for net resource potential in delaware to 2.4 billion boe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

