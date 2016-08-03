版本:
2016年 8月 4日

BRIEF-Inovalon reports Q2 earnings per share $0.11

Aug 3 Inovalon Holdings Inc

* Inovalon reports second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.11

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.39 to $0.46

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $470 million to $490 million

* Q2 Non-GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue $123.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $126.9 million

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.28 to $0.35

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $515.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

