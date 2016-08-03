版本:
BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC qtrly earnings per share $0.35

Aug 3 Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Golub Capital BDC declares fiscal year 2016 fourth quarter distribution of $0.32 per share and announces fiscal year 2016 third quarter financial results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Says Q4 investment income of $32.1 million versus $30.8 million last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

