版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 4日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Hill International Q2 revenue $175.6 million

Aug 3 Hill International Inc

* Q2 revenue $175.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Hill International reports second quarter and first half 2016 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03

* Says reiterates its prior guidance for consulting fee revenue in 2016 and ebidta margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐